Can anyone give a perfect definition of WOKE, or the right description of CRT? After reading many writer’s descriptions of these, one theme does stand out: Victimhood! That is, today’s Black population is promoted as the victim of another population. Some Blacks will not adhere to this victim mentality and are thus the real heroes.
Such is the case with Thomas Sowell (1930 …), Black economist and current Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University. Writer of some 49 books on various subjects, he fought against the victim mentality. Here is one of his quotes: “You cannot subsidize irresponsibility and expect people to become more responsible.”
Such is the case with George Washington Carver (1864-1943) who became an Ag Scientist at Tuskegee Institute in South Carolina. Even though an African American (his Mother was purchased as a slave) he taught Southern farmers how to use peanuts and other legumes to enrich the soil. He invented some 300 food and commercial products from peanuts including milk, cosmetics, paper, oils, and laxatives. Here is one of his quotes: “Ninety-five percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses.”
Such is the case with Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) who founded the Tuskegee Institute on July 4, 1881. Even though born into slavery and living during the KKK and Jim Crow Laws, he is considered to be the leading African American intellectual of the 19th century. He was instrumental in George Washington Carver’s success at Tuskegee. Here is one of his quotes: “Great men cultivate love, only little men cherish a spirit of hatred.” Also, “I should allow no man to belittle my soul by making me hate him.”
Such is the case with Jester Hairston (1901-2000), an African American composer, songwriter, choral director, and actor. Due to a stipend, he was able to graduate from Tufts University. He also attended the Julliard School of Music. He acted in some 28 movies, including To Kill a Mockingbird. While attending the 5 week Pacific Music Camp in the late ‘50’s, I was fortunate to sing in Mr. Hairston’s one week youth choirs for 3 summers. We sang his famous Amen Chorus, Mary’s Boy Child, Gossip, Poor Man Lazarus, You Better Mind, and so many more of his own compositions. Mr. Hairston would teach us, often through song, about the plight of the slaves. He later became in American Ambassador, teaching the world about slavery through his folk music. He was the first Black choral director to direct the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. There are many links to his performances on line, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Jester was loved by us all and was a hero to us.
The proponents of CRT, WOKE ideology, and the 1619 project will never mention successes such as described above. Nor have they ever proposed solutions that help unify and heal Americans. It is by studying the lives of real heroes such as described above that a unification and healing of Americans will more likely take place.
Art Fruhling
Yuba City
Editor’s note: While the Appeal appreciates Mr. Fruhling pointing out some of the accomplishments Black Americans have achieved over the years, it’s important to bring context to the world in which those accomplishments occurred. As any rational person can admit, there will always be outliers for any given situation and those outliers do not define or truly represent reality for the majority. Here is a brief look at that world in which each person Mr. Fruhling cited lived in:
– George Washington Carver (1864-1943) and Booker T. Washington (1856-1915): Carver and Washington were both born into slavery – a practice that had been in place in America since its founding. Even after slavery ended, policies such as segregation, sharecropping and convict leasing continued to pose major obstacles for individual Black success – much more so than their white counterparts. Nobody can deny that these practices gave Black Americans a profound disadvantage from whites when it came to the chances of success in a society that largely viewed whites as superior.
– Thomas Sowell (1930-present) and Jester Hairston (1901-2000): By the time Sowell and Hairston were born, segregation in the U.S. was firmly in place – a time in America known as the Jim Crow era. Just a few years before Hairston was born, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling stating that railroad companies could provide "separate but equal" accommodations for white and Black passengers. This ruling allowed what is commonly known as segregation in America to continue. While Blacks were intended to receive equal treatment, data shows that Black schools during that time received less public funding per student than nearby white schools. It wasn’t until the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that these restrictive rules began to fade away – though some would argue that remnants of segregation still remain today through real estate practices and other not-as-obvious actions.
Sowell also lived during a time, including now, when redlining practices were used. Redlining is described as a discriminatory practice in which services (financial and otherwise) are withheld from potential customers who reside in neighborhoods classified as "hazardous" to investment – these neighborhoods more often than not consisted of low-income Americans, which because of previous decades of segregation and racism, often meant Black people.
The use of redlining in many facets of society often put Black Americans at a distinct disadvantage from whites who were more often than not born into a family that owned property or were more well positioned in a society that viewed Blacks as lessers than.
Mr. Fruhling also uses a quote which is counter to how the U.S. has been run and currently operates: “You cannot subsidize irresponsibility and expect people to become more responsible.”
Surely Mr. Fruhling isn’t referring to the millions, if not billions, in subsidies farmers have received and continue to receive in this country. Is he suggesting that farmers don’t need subsidies because they should be more responsible? And it’s not just farming. The U.S. government offers financial assistance to many entities that, according to Mr. Fruhling, should be more responsible – the banking industry, airline industry and the auto industry, just to name a few.
Instead of throwing around buzzwords to gain attention, the Appeal encourages readers to learn about these practices themselves and make up their own minds. The study of critical race theory (CRT) and The 1619 Project should not be scary for us. Learning about how or why our society is the way it is can only bring about positive change for all. Ignoring our real history is doing so at our own peril. If we cannot learn from our past mistakes, how can we ever hope to never do them again?