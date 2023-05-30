Can anyone give a perfect definition of WOKE, or the right description of CRT? After reading many writer’s descriptions of these, one theme does stand out: Victimhood! That is, today’s Black population is promoted as the victim of another population. Some Blacks will not adhere to this victim mentality and are thus the real heroes. 

Such is the case with Thomas Sowell (1930 …), Black economist and current Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University.  Writer of some 49 books on various subjects, he fought against the victim mentality.  Here is one of his quotes: “You cannot subsidize irresponsibility and expect people to become more responsible.” 

