Headlines in Tuesday’s June 20th Appeal Democrat read, “They can be taught love.” Included is a picture of Opal Lee’s “Walk to Freedom” march in Fort Worth, Texas. Opal Lee was instrumental in establishing June 19th as a national holiday commemorating General Order No. 3, the state of Texas order declaring the freedom of slaves on June 19th, 1865.
Directly below the picture of the “Walk to Freedom” is another subtitle “Love is Love” with the description of the local Pride march sponsored by Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor in Yuba City. At first glance the reader (me included) might have thought the two headlines and marches were somehow connected. But no, this is not the case. One march commemorates the freedom of slavery while the other march celebrates national Pride month. These two events celebrate vastly different ideologies and histories.
Opal Lee told the crowd at Evans Plaza (Forth Worth), “If people have been taught to hate, they can be taught to love.” This is certainly a worthy platitude, but can people be taught to love? I contend that it is easier to hate than to love. It seems that hating (being envious, jealous, bitter etc) comes pretty natural for us humans. On the other hand, real love does not come naturally and usually requires a decision not to hate accompanied by the will to forgive those you hate. It is a desire to see the realities of the day and yet choose to “make lemonade out of sour lemons,” as the saying goes.
Many American Blacks prior to 1964 have made “lemonade out of lemons”:
Witness the black cowboys in the late 1800’s that became famous for their honesty, integrity and skills. Up to 25% of the cowboys on cattle drives were black. Check out the stories of Daniel Webster Wallace, Bill Pickett, Robert Lemmons the Horse Whisperer, Bose Ikard, and Nat Love. Even though in many cases they did not receive the recognition they deserved while living, they chose to succeed and thus make lemonade.
Witness Brig. Gen. Charles McGee who was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011. He was one of the Tuskagee Pilots who overcame discrimination during WWII. He then flew in both Korea and Vietnam amassing 409 flight missions, a record which still stands. He was well known for his patriotism, mentorship and kindness.
Witness sports figures such as Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays. A recent movie, “42 The Jackie Robinson Story” tells how Robinson was the first black (1946) to break the color barrier and play for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Branch Rickey, the owner of the Dodgers, defied major league’s color line when he signed Jackie. One of Willie May’s quotes: “Every time I get a paycheck I thank Jackie Robinson.”
The above examples hopefully will encourage young people, no matter their color, to have the courage to “make lemonade out of lemons.” We all, as humans, can growl and hiss, wave hate-filled signs and throw stones at those we disagree with, but it takes struggle, hope, and courage to seek to overcome while doing the right thing. That is real love.