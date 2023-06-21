Headlines in Tuesday’s June 20th Appeal Democrat read, “They can be taught love.”  Included is a picture of Opal Lee’s “Walk to Freedom” march in Fort Worth, Texas.  Opal Lee was instrumental in establishing June 19th as a national holiday commemorating General Order No. 3,  the state of Texas order declaring the freedom of slaves on June 19th, 1865.  

Directly below the picture of the “Walk to Freedom” is another subtitle “Love is Love” with the description of the local Pride march sponsored by Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor in Yuba City.  At first glance the reader (me included) might have thought the two headlines and marches were somehow connected.  But no, this is not the case.  One march commemorates the freedom of slavery while the other march celebrates national Pride month.  These two events celebrate vastly different ideologies and histories.  

