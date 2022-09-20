Since my youngest son recently moved to San Francisco for work, I was drawn to the article on the Appeal’s front page about Mohammed Nuru, a former San Francisco public works director who was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fraud and bribery. According to the article, “Nuru shook down contractors eager for lucrative city business for well over a million dollars in cash, goods and services over a 12-year period.” One of those contractors, Recology, a waste management company, and its subsidiaries, paid a $36 million fine for their collusion with Nuru.
Around a year ago, I delivered a trailer load of garbage to Recology Yuba-Sutter. Included in that garbage was my neighbor’s old household refrigerator and a window air conditioner, both of which I had reclaimed the refrigerant from, according to EPA regulations.
Since I had a free dump pass, I was shocked when the attendant gave me a bill for $32.00 for appliance disposal. I grudgingly paid the bill and phoned Recology’s office once I got home. At first, I couldn’t get an answer to why I was charged the “appliance disposal fee” when I hadn’t paid in over thirty years and that they would get back to me. About an hour later I was called back and told, that even though the refrigerant had been removed, and the appliances were properly tagged, I would still have to pay the disposal fee because the fee was a “contractor’s inspection charge”. I shook my head in bewilderment then hung up.
“Contractor’s inspection charge”? Maybe I could get that contract? I thought. After all, I’ve placed hundreds of “Refrigeration Evacuation Certification Tags” on equipment at McClellan Air Force Base, Beale, and as far away as Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island, Alaska, and I would know what I was looking for. In addition, I’d have done my inspections for a discount and only charged my fellow Yuba/Sutter citizens $5.00 per inspection instead of $16.00. What a rip-off.
When I read that Nuru’s son was given a job at Recology, I couldn’t help thinkin’, maybe he was the “Refrigerated Appliances Inspector,” and I would have never got the contract. Or perhaps that wasn’t the case. After all, Recology needs to make some extra money somewhere. Even if it’s shakin’ down refrigeration repair technicians. They just paid a $36-million fine.