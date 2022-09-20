Since my youngest son recently moved to San Francisco for work, I was drawn to the article on the Appeal’s front page about Mohammed Nuru, a former San Francisco public works director who was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fraud and bribery. According to the article, “Nuru shook down contractors eager for lucrative city business for well over a million dollars in cash, goods and services over a 12-year period.” One of those contractors, Recology, a waste management company, and its subsidiaries, paid a $36 million fine for their collusion with Nuru.

Around a year ago, I delivered a trailer load of garbage to Recology Yuba-Sutter. Included in that garbage was my neighbor’s old household refrigerator and a window air conditioner, both of which I had reclaimed the refrigerant from, according to EPA regulations.

