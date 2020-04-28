It would be nice if the board of supervisors would be looking for a complete data set before opening the county.
What needs to be done is that we need to statistically sample the population of the county as a whole to determine the following:
A) How many people are asymptomatic.
B) How many people have the virus and are sick but have not gone to the hospital.
C) How many people have had the virus and have the antibodies.
D) How many people have not been exposed?
Until we have this information down to the zip code level, we cannot make a rational science- based decision on how we should reopen the county’s economy.
I have no problem playing craps for money but cannot play with people’s lives.
– Douglas MacIvor,
Yuba City