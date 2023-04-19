The article from Robin Epley (“Rep. Doug LaMalfa appears at school board meeting to spew transphobic nonsense”) was informative, but I think it missed the most important point.
The first sentence was right. While Texas Republican Michael McCaul (another Republican member of the House) was visiting Taiwan with 7 other delegates and the House of Representatives holds hearings on Russian war crimes, Rep. Doug LaMalfa thought he had so much time on his hands that he would go to a local school board meeting.
Now, everyone is entitled to their right of free speech as a citizen of the US, which includes politicians. However, I am sure this man has enough on his plate without sitting at the Chico Unified School District meeting until it was his time to speak.
Mind you, this meeting went on for over 8 hours. When he was told his time was up - six hours into the meeting - he continued to speak and complain that he did not see a timer and because of this “there will be fiscal ramifications” to their interrupting his speech. This man has been in public office since 2002. He should know that citizens have a right to three minutes and nothing more without a prior request per standard board rules.
When we citizens elect representatives, it is so that they can get to work doing a job we need them to do and not use their position to threaten a school board to let them talk. If he does not like the rules, he should change them. Regular citizens like this newspaper’s readers or myself cannot change laws like Rep. Doug LaMalfa can. Otherwise, he needs to abide by the rules just like the rest of us. He should know better than to wield his power to force a board not to interrupt him. I was incredibly embarrassed by this representative.
Whether you like McCarthy or Pelosi, they were dealing with critical national and international issues. They, too, are members of the US House of Representatives. And so far, since LaMalfa was put into congressional office in 2013, the only bills he originally sponsored that became law were the renaming of two post offices in Anderson and McArthur and a land trust bill for an Indian Rancheria in Susanville. This is not my idea of representation.
So I give it to the readers to see his speech themselves and make up their minds. Search for Chico Unified School District Special Board of Education Meeting 4/5/2023 and see if you agree with his behavior, because I do not.