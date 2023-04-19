The article from Robin Epley (“Rep. Doug LaMalfa appears at school board meeting to spew transphobic nonsense”) was informative, but I think it missed the most important point. 

The first sentence was right. While Texas Republican Michael McCaul (another Republican member of the House) was visiting Taiwan with 7 other delegates and the House of Representatives holds hearings on Russian war crimes, Rep. Doug LaMalfa thought he had so much time on his hands that he would go to a local school board meeting. 

