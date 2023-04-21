I also was taken by Robin Epley and now the Heather Esemann piece in regards to Rep. LaMalfa's attempts to inflame the electorate over education administration for political purposes. Of course parents are the final say in determining curriculum. We elect the Board of Education. (Duh!) We do not need parents unduly meddling in the nuts and bolts of the system. Do you tell your mechanic how to fix your car....it's broke fix it. My child needs an education...you're the professional educators....getter done. If the school cannot teach the basics to my child expect to see me at the board meeting. If you include other curriculum be prepared to justify its inclusion.
The 25 March AD had an article titled 'House passes parental school oversight measure'. The measure is touted and sponsored by our Rep. LaMalfa as a bill of rights for parents giving them "final approval authority over what is taught in the education system".
The argument for the bill is based on the theory that the teaching of different cultural perspectives degrades the students ability to perform well in basic subjects such as reading, math etc. Following this logic if we teach students about LGBTQ their math scores will go down. Likewise if they are exposed to CRT their English & History scores will decline. What total BS.
Mr. LaMalfa refers to this inclusion as "state-sponsored indoctrination" and says "It has been rejected nation wide." Mr. LaMalfa and other like minded Republicans wish this were true but alas, it is not. If we are honest, few parents are interested or knowledgeable enough to offer a coherent argument about the curriculum.
Do not mistake the isolated news reports showing violent board meetings with 99.9% of board meetings nationwide. I find it ironic that they consider it indoctrination when the very reason for the bill is to allow their ideological beliefs to continue to be taught in a system that routinely distorts our view of society and our history by omissions of relevant information.
Mr. LaMalfa wants you to think he is doing great and wonderful things with this legislation when it merely amends existing legislation. And moreover it doesn't do what he says it does. He is taking political license and embellishing it to mean things not intended. In its present form it will not pass congress.
Mr. LaMalfa and his cohorts are shortsighted and seek to undermine our government agencies at every turn. (My opinion.)