The State of California was granted statehood on September 9, 1850. At that time California was not a slave state, it was admitted to the Union as a free state. So, the question becomes why do California legislators want to grant restitution?
To answer the question, democrats want to feel good about themselves, because they were the ones who created this situation way back when the colonies were created. On December 6, 1865, the 13th amendment abolished slavery in the United States. That was 158 years ago. The descendants of people who were in slaved today do not know who their relative were.
By granting restitution they do not care about the consequences create it and how this would impact the economy. It will be argued it will help the economy, however it’s a proven fact when people come into large sums of money it is usually gone in a few months. The bottom line and attitude of today’s people is if there is free money sign me up.
To tell you the truth if the descendant received retribution, I want retribution too. I have relative who fault and died in the civil war to free and end slavery. It should be noted, we will have slave descendants from other states coming to California from the southern states that were slave states to claim their share of restitution.
So, I want to inform the taxpayers and citizens of the State of California that has a deficit of 35 billion dollars and a short fall in the mentioned amount in its budget. The governor has lied to us before about other issues and he really wants to raise our taxes even higher to pay for all the spending. This is because of the careless and reckless spending spree of our state legislators.
So, hold onto your wallet. It must be fun being a liberal until you run out of other people’s money.
Editor’s note: On May 6, California’s Reparations Task Force that studied the wrongdoings of slavery and other historical forms of discrimination against Black people approved recommendations for addressing the idea of what reparations could look like – should the state pursue such an idea. Those recommendations included a formal apology, policy reform, legislation change, and other forms of restitution which includes cash payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chief communication adviser, Anthony York, recently said that the governor wants to wait for the report in its entirety to arrive on his desk before he makes any decision on what to do, if anything, when it relates to reparations of any kind. The task force has until its June 30 meeting to make final amendments to their recommendations.