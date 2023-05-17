The State of California was granted statehood on September 9, 1850. At that time California was not a slave state, it was admitted to the Union as a free state. So, the question becomes why do California legislators want to grant restitution? 

To answer the question, democrats want to feel good about themselves, because they were the ones who created this situation way back when the colonies were created. On December 6, 1865, the 13th amendment abolished slavery in the United States. That was 158 years ago. The descendants of people who were in slaved today do not know who their relative were. 

Recommended for you