The Calm, Cool and Collected Conservative of yore have been replaced in part by the outspoken purveyors of divisive and sometimes racial rhetoric with little thought given to governing. They excel at assigning blame, labeling and denying the role they play in keeping the political pot at a constant high boil. To outward appearances they do little to solve our country’s problems, preferring to sit back obstruct and do nothing. They pledge their fealty to a wanna be power hungry authoritarian. It is a truly sad state of affairs and must not be allowed to continue.
The dilemma is that the fix is not short term and will require that an exorcism be performed. Probably the best thing that could happen is for Mr. Trump to win the nomination for 2024 and again be defeated soundly by the SENILE OLD MAN hiding in the basement. This would for once and all rid the stage of his onerous presences. Unfortunately this will not rid the party of its ideological mindset. Until they divest themselves of the extremists who have been allowed to become almost mainstream and opt to return to a winning strategy they will continue this downward spiral into the abyss of political oblivion. Little short of burning the party to the ground and rebuilding will suffice.