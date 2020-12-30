“We’re not going to let this President pick another Supreme Court Justice.” Mitch McConnell’s words when he refused, for nine months, to give President Obama’s selection, Merrick Garland, a hearing. Our Constitution doesn’t give the Senate leader the authority to do this. Hence, the Supreme Court has been packed with conservatives. Republicans have adulterated the highest court in the land.
Now, Republicans are trying to overturn a presidential election, which Democrats won by over seven million votes. If they’re successful, our Republic is finished. What’s already evident is that the party of Lincoln has become the part of Jefferson Davis or worse. Political power is all that matters to these people. Period.
Charles Scarfe,
Yuba City
