In rebuttal to Charles Scarfe’s letter that was printed in the Appeal-Democrat, 12-31-2020, perhaps a lesson in civics is necessary instead of the fairy tale he wrote about.
The Constitution, Article II, Section 2, states that “[The President] shall nominate, and by and with the Advise and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint… Judges of the Supreme Court.” It does not say that the Senate must approve a replacement justice for the Supreme Court. Obama, (Democrat), nominated Merrick Garland, but the Senate, (Republican), elected not to vote on or approve him. Guaranteed if the situation was both a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate, Merrick Garland would have been approved faster than Amy Coney Barrett was.
President Trump followed the Constitution and nominated Amy Coney Barrett. The Senate elected to hold hearings and elected her to the Supreme Court. The Constitution was followed exactly as it was written not as the Democrats interpreted it. Mitch McConnell followed the Constitution as written in both examples, period!
The voter fraud that the Democrats committed on November 3rd was clearly evident but because the Chief Justice, John Roberts, hates President Trump, the Supreme Court turned their back on the charges. John Roberts should be impeached and removed from the Supreme Court. Hopefully Congress will overturn this fraudulent election on January 6th and vote the clear winner of this election, President Donald Trump!
Thomas K. Hoskins,
Yuba City
