What's up with the Republicans?
During the Obama administration, they banned Pres. Obama from appointing any judges to the Supreme Court. Then, when they get Trumputin in power, have him appoint pro-life judges to overturn Roe vs Wade.
Now, they defend the right of an 18-year-old to legally buy an assault rifle to go to a school and slaughter pre-teen children. Their solution: lock the doors, arm the teachers and give the kids bullet-proof vests. However, they deny a woman the choice to abort an unwanted pregnancy to give birth to a beautiful baby that she will love and cherish and raise to the best of her ability to be a good and loving person. Then proudly send them off to school, only to be slaughtered by an 18-year-old with a legal assault rifle.
To be honest, I am a convicted felon and am lawfully denied the right to own a firearm. Give me two to three weeks, I will have a fully automatic assault rifle. Not to worry, with 27 years sober, I do not need nor want a firearm. However, should this letter be published, I may have to keep an eye out for someone exercising their second amendment rights to deny me my first amendment rights.
Karl Hexberg
Marysville