Politics as usual during an election year, and I’d like to share some thoughts. Members of congress may not respect the man, but really should show respect for the office of the president. If they are incapable of that, they don’t belong in any office that represents the United States in any way. The rest of the world is always watching. Tact, civility and respect are sadly missing in many of our politicians. If this is truly the way their constituents want to be represented, then shame on their constituents, too.
Kate Dilling,
Olivehurst