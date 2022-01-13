This is in response to a letter to the editor published in mid-December 2021 written by Karen Hess.
Since the onset of Covid in late 2019 we’ve been living in a frustrating and confusing world.
Some 6-7 states never went into lock-downs, while others went into full/partial shutdowns.
Many small businesses were destroyed while others kept running as though not impacted at all, and with record profits. Just take a look at the Stock Market for this past couple of years.
We also learned about the difference between deaths “of Covid” vs. deaths “with Covid.”
We also learned that the testing procedure has not been a reliable one and sometime in year 2022 we will use a procedure that can distinguish between Covid and regular flue. We also know the Omicron variant though spreads quicker, has much milder symptoms. And as of last week CDC among other changes is cutting the quarantine duration from 10 to 5 days. If that is not confusing, what is?
When the pandemic started, everyone obviously was unvaccinated, because we did not have vaccines till late 2020. Any spread of the illness, business closures or cancellations had nothing to do with Vaccinated/Unvaccinated. Yet some people advocate discriminating against unvaccinated by stating they should be dead or out casted from the society. Shocking! The vaccines are SUPPOSED to work, but yet we know that vaccinated people carry, transmit and die “from” or “of Covid.” Blaming inefficiency of a medication on the people who don’t use it is simply not logical. So what is the blame game and hatful attitude about?
I’m grateful to be living in this area as the BOS for Yuba Sutter and Glenn Counties have recognized the dilemma with the pandemic and have proceeded Constitutionally by recognizing Peoples Freedoms, Liberties, Rights and Choices. Though I totally disagree with Karen’s hateful and discriminating views, I am thankful she is free to express them..for now any ways.
For me I choose our Constitution, freedom and other people’s choices, rather than wishing anyone to be dead, or to spread hate and dislike. Wake up Karen.
Bijan Parhizgar
Yuba City
**
Editor’s note: No vaccine is 100 percent effective and multiple health experts have stated this throughout the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Vaccines reduce the risk of COVID-19, including the risk of severe illness and death among people who are fully vaccinated. In addition to data from clinical trials, evidence from real-world vaccine effectiveness studies show that COVID-19 vaccines help protect against COVID-19 infections, with or without symptoms (asymptomatic infections). Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalizations has remained relatively high over time, although it tends to be slightly lower for older adults and for people with weakened immune systems.” In the Yuba-Sutter region, 91.29 percent of those who have died as a result of COVID-19 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of those hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, 89.2 percent were unvaccinated.
