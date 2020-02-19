In response to Mr. Cooper’s diatribe on Sunday:
... How about some questions? What was the temper tantrum of Pelosi? Surely you do not mean her tearing up a copy of his speech?
I note you do not mention Trump’s refusal to shake the Speaker’s hand? Why do you despise LtC Vindman, a combat vet?
A holder of the blue combat badge awarded only to those who have served in the front line; and in Vindman’s case wounded while doing so. And do you really accept all actions of our country while so many of those decisions are demonstrably wrong?
Unfortunately that is what too many Americans are doing with Trump; i.e., letting him do whatever he wants, and look where the nation is going: Down.
It is too bad you did not continue your family tradition and remain a Democrat.
Michael Paine,
Yuba City