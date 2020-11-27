Assemblyman Gallagher isn’t doing anyone a favor by encouraging businesses, churches and schools to stay open and to not cancel Thanksgiving without stating boundaries just because we are supposed to be responsible adults! This is a health pandemic that knows no boundaries!
Our public health officials are trying desperately to keep the people in our county safe and our local hospital is desperately trying to keep patients with Covid-19 and other critical illnesses alive! They need our help.
I was at the local Winco store last week and it was the first time that I saw a clerk hand a mask to a young man who wasn’t wearing one. He took it and said “it was ridiculous.” He put it on after the clerk said it was to protect her from him!
Is this young man an example of Assemblyman Gallagher’s responsible adults? Assemblyman Gallagher should be saying to everyone what Dolly Parton says, “Be safe, be respectful, wear your mask, lead with love.”
Etsuko Haegele,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.