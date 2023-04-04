It is true that the City of Yuba City and Sutter County are facing financial challenges with budgets seeing big deficits down the line. 

I have spent many of my free hours at county and city meetings, committees, and budget hearings and I have come to my own conclusions on where the community stands financially and structurally. Current case in point – why does the City and the County both need their own SWAT teams, especially when they are rarely used? It is not the personnel costs but the equipment and maintenance costs that makes no sense. 

