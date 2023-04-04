It is true that the City of Yuba City and Sutter County are facing financial challenges with budgets seeing big deficits down the line.
I have spent many of my free hours at county and city meetings, committees, and budget hearings and I have come to my own conclusions on where the community stands financially and structurally. Current case in point – why does the City and the County both need their own SWAT teams, especially when they are rarely used? It is not the personnel costs but the equipment and maintenance costs that makes no sense.
And why did Sutter County go to Yuba County to get assistance with dispatch services, when the sheriff’s and YCPD offices are only a block away from each other?
This is not a call for defunding law enforcement, it is a call for the County and the City to work together for the betterment of the community. We have to accept that jobs that require people to work holidays and at ungodly hours of the day, like law enforcement does, are not going to be attractive at any pay scale.
We need to consolidate what we have and that will require the decision makers on both sides to think outside the box and start making meaningful changes.
Because the 1% sales tax is not going to be enough to fix our issues, but just kick the can down the road. The City and County are finally making a committee to discuss the financial future of both sides together. It is clear that we need changes and we need them now. And, contrary to what some of the Yuba City council members claim, the public does not get to make these choices.
They keep pointing out that it is up to the public to decide what services it wants, but it isn’t. We need changes AND the sales tax. These are not mutually exclusive. I urge our representatives to roll up their sleeves and get to it. Our community deserves it.