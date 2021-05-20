Our federal government has elected to fill the coffers of our City and County to the tune of “nineteen million for Sutter County and sixteen million for city of Yuba City.”
These funds should be used to repair our roads and as this is Taxpayers monies our elected officials must publicize how they intend dispensing these funds.
Philip Treanor,
Yuba City
