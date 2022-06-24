Today’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has been settled law for 50 years, is a disaster. It is a disaster for the women who will be forced to turn to dangerous and illegal providers. It is also a disaster for the Court, which has shredded 250 years of legitimacy and embraced a new and dangerous role as an openly partisan branch of government. It now falls to the elected branches of government, Congress and the Presidency, to protect the Constitutional rights of all Americans.
Max Steiner
Congressional District 1 candidate
