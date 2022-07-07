Everyone keeps talking about all of the poor women who won't be able to have abortions now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade. What about the innocent children who are not allowed to live because of someone's irresponsibility? That child deserves the right to live. There are so many people who want children but are unable to have children. Give the child to someone who wants it. If you don't want to get pregnant than be responsible. There are all sorts of birth control available.
Vonnie Sick
Marysville