I recently returned to the Yuba-Sutter area after living in the Fort Collins/Loveland area of Northern Colorado. This area of Colorado has been seeing huge growth over the last 10 years. During this time we where introduced to “roundabouts” and at first there was a lot of complaining regarding them.
But as time went on we adapted to them as more and more were installed into our daily driving.
I wanted to let you know they are wonderful and do provide safety. I cannot believe how many trucks and vehicles I see in a day run stop signs or red lights here. This would stop this along with just slowing drivers down! That would be a beneficial and safety point to be highly considered.
For example: At one roundabout we had the Thompson R2-J School District Transportation Department with over 75 buses that came and left all day long, Walmart, Lowes along with many other businesses and not one time was there an issue with buses, trucks or personnel vehicles getting through them or getting backed up such as a stop sign would have caused. There are also two at the off and on ramps of I-25 going and coming from the Walmart Distribution Center. And believe me many trucks use them daily with no problems.
I often think as I drive around Yuba City how beneficial a roundabout would be at various intersections where traffic gets so backed up.
I definitely will not say that on Hwy 99 a roundabout would be beneficial, but I would suggest that in your future planning of the Yuba-Sutter area you would consider installing more of these and less stop signs.
Kay McMullen,
Yuba City