In response to Mr. Fruhling’s Re: Safe Space:
Providing resources to college students helps provide the country with an educated populace. A 2019 survey of California Community College Students revealed that more than half face food insecurity (which includes the regular occurrence of hunger at bedtime) and nearly 1 in 5 are either homeless or do not have a stable place to live. According to the most recent Point-In-Time stats, 60% of Yuba County College students are, have been or will be homeless while attending Yuba County College. The 2018 National College Health Assessment (NCHA) reported that in 2017, 63% of college students surveyed felt overwhelming anxiety, 42% felt so depressed that it was difficult to function, and 12% seriously considered suicide. According to the American College Health Association (ACHA), the suicide rate among young adults ages 15–24 has tripled (x3) since the 1950s, which seems a little low. Suicide is currently the second most common cause of death among college students. In two-year institutes, half of the students will only complete one year. That’s the same as it was in the 50’s, so you just missed that part. I would like to see that life-changing data improve in real time.
In this brave new world, the ‘college experience’ seldom includes sports or time in the library. Somebody gets some of that but if you’re like most, not at college to play and hang-out, you won’t. I’m sorry your professor was blunt back in the day. He was a very bad example, obviously. How often do you emulate and apply that specific technique?
I’m sure you would be welcome to attend the new safe-space room. That would be great! Given your advanced age you could be a contributor, not a downer. I suggest you check with your identity first; you might have enjoyed learning back in the day. Condemnation could be checked at the door, but ‘could’ is not a logical operator. Stop on by, really, they can school you. Don’t forget your buttercups.
Lesley Clarkson,
Olivehurst