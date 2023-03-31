Totally agree with Mr. Howell in his March 29 Letter to the Editor. The proposition that “Separate but equal” is discrimination has been proven in our highest court and remains unchallenged. Yet people continue to try to find a way to circumvent it in our school system through the creation and encouragement of a subset of charter, alternative and parochial schools. These schools will deny they are discriminating but their very system of tuition which excludes the less financially capable, and of which minorities make up the largest portion of that population, is discrimination. One only has to drive by these schools to see that minorities are obvious by their absence or totally under represented. This is discrimination once removed from segregation and in a little different form.
Our responsibility as citizens is to offer an education for any and all children residing in a given area. Anything over and above that is not the taxpayers responsibility. If the parent wants to choose a for profit charter school then they should pay the tuition just like college. Yet they seek to fund them with tax dollars. Perhaps they can get a state sponsored student loan. A separate school system for profit which cannot show a profit unless tax dollars are pumped into it should be allowed to wither as a failed business enterprise. Paying tax dollars to duplicate existing school facilities, teachers and administration makes no financial sense as it wastes precious resources.