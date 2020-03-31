I’ve seen a lot of information in the paper regarding the schools, but what I don’t see is a plan for the district to move quickly towards online learning that actually counts.
These kids are going to fall so far behind. This is the third year these kids have been affected by some disaster. Remember the Oroville dam evacuation, then the Paradise fires and now this.
I would have thought the school districts would have put something in place. And, yes, I know not all kids have access to the internet, but I bet the majority does.
Angie Walsh,
Yuba City