As a retired teacher, I am supportive of children’s safety.
Marysville High School locks the gates on 18th St. when students are present. The gates are open at night, weekends and holidays when no students are present.
Mary Covillaud School locks the gates when students are present, day and night on all days, weekends and holidays. It is a busy street. It should be open when no students are attending.
Lelah Holmes
Marysville
