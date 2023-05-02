Three weeks into a job as a school nurse for a special education program here in Sutter County I find myself stunned.
Normally “stunned” is reserved for the disproportionate realization of overwhelming negativity, but not here, not now. As I observe the daily compassionate care of children by the educators, para-educators, nurses, and administrators (and their assistants) I have been given the privilege to share my days with, the bewildering amount of love, concern, effort, and acumen that is displayed in caring for and providing even the tiniest influence toward augmentation of quality of life for these special children deserves wide-spread recognition.
The general education world alone is one of daily struggle, the broad decision-making, the implementation of up-to-date methods, the calm deportment in classrooms, and the after-hours preparations, are but just a few of the noble qualities it takes to provide education. Multiply that diligence by 100 (at least) in the special education classroom.
I have worked in multiple arenas in nursing over 28 years including the emergency department, home health, infusions, immunizations, etc., but in no place have I witnessed a team of professionals more focused, more compassionate, and more dedicated to the singular cause of advocating and providing dynamic and critical services. Quietly, without fanfare and expositions like this, they champion a populace that cannot in many circumstances care for themselves. They do this underpaid, underappreciated, and under-heralded all while placing their hearts and minds at the center of children’s care. We owe them more than thanks, but Teacher’s Day was May 2, perhaps we can remember to share our loving gratitude with these astonishing individuals?