Three weeks into a job as a school nurse for a special education program here in Sutter County I find myself stunned. 

Normally “stunned” is reserved for the disproportionate realization of overwhelming negativity, but not here, not now. As I observe the daily compassionate care of children by the educators, para-educators, nurses, and administrators (and their assistants) I have been given the privilege to share my days with, the bewildering amount of love, concern, effort, and acumen that is displayed in caring for and providing even the tiniest influence toward augmentation of quality of life for these special children deserves wide-spread recognition. 

