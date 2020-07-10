The article of July 10 was woefully short on explaining the rationale for YCUSD going to a five-day-a week program. I have some concerns:
First, I was under the impression that it is not possible to maintain social distancing with all students in attendance? How will this be addressed?
Secondly, I have yet to see the “metrics” as they apply to children and teens. Are they unlikely to contract the virus? Has testing of children been done? What is the status of the Kawasaki Syndrome? Can they be asymptomatic and bring the virus home to Grandma?
My opinion is that regardless of what approach is used the risk of success or failure is probably the same.
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City