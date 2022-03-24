There’s a saying that money talks. But, it’s concerning to me when money is a bigger priority to schools than the concerns of parents. Parents know what is best for their children, and their concerns should be not just listened to, but responded to. I have seen firsthand that many public schools are not doing that.
So I will cave. If public schools won’t listen to parents unless they have money, then parents need to have money. Money does talk. That’s why I believe we need school choice.
Families of every ethnicity, educational and economic background are exploring home schooling and private schools. But, most can’t afford to escape a system that is systemically failing their children.
The California School Choice Initiative (Educational Freedom Act) would change this. With the act, every student will receive $14,000 to spend on an accredited private or religious school of their choice. While this is the average, many options are less than this, and families would save the extra money for the students to use at college or vocational schools until the student turns 30.
Teachers will benefit from this, too. There will be an increased demand for teachers who migrate to private schools, which will result in better compensation.
I encourage my fellow Californians to please sign the School Choice Initiative petition to bring it to the ballot. Visit https://www.californiaschoolchoice.org/ to download the petition, print it, sign it, and mail it to the state so that we can change our children’s futures for the better.
Ramona Murphy
Yuba City
