After one year what a relief getting the 1st vaccine shot. The county clinic was easy and quick.
But, now comes the second vaccination. With each passing week an additional approximately 1,000 people now are looking for the next round. When asked about getting this shot, we were told to check the county website. No appointment is given for a 2nd shot. The information provided there is limited. They appear to be setting up a 2nd shot vaccine clinic on Weds. each week, first come first served on line sign up.
So, if my math is right, 1,000 people needing their 2nd shot will be squeezed into 1 eight-hour day. That would be over 100 people an hour. If you can’t get an appointment that Weds. you have to try the next week with the additional 1,000 people now needing it.
Come on Sutter County, start being open and honest with us. Just answer how this is going to work. Or figure a better way.
Mikeial Williamson,
Yuba City
