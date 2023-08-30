With the indictments of Mr. Trump I have felt a sense of relief and a return to a reality where justice is served. I do not know with certainty that he will be convicted but do feel there is a reasonable probability. It is kind of like the police have finally come and arrested that annoying obnoxious neighbor living down the street. Accountability for one's actions still means something. I have to believe Lady Justice will weigh his actions and find him wanting.
If one believes the polls, the indictments have done little to change the minds of his followers. If anything he may have risen in the polls. My sense of it is that his supporters have taken heart and believe he will be elected in 2024 and then shut down all the prosecutions against him. While this may make them feel good it avoids the fact that the indictments will also sway Independent and moderate Republicans to vote for Mr. Biden. This along with the issue of abortion will assure the election outcome. The Senate may be close but democrats will retake the House. Inflation and the southern border are being brought under control and therefore will not be viable issues against the Biden administration. Any rational person must understand that Mr. Trump's vision of authoritarian leadership for America cannot prevail. And because they refuse to select someone who is more palatable to the voting electorate their chances in the general election are further diminished.