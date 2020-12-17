I am furious! Yuba County has shut down access at Shad Pad to four wheeling. Why ? This has been a recreational area for local four-wheelers for as long as I can remember. Motocross track is still operating -- why shut out the four-wheelers ?
Our 4×4 clubs are first on the scene for all the clean up days. We winch out the stolen vehicles, saving the county money. We respect the riverfront, don’t litter, and are kind and courteous to others using the area. So what’s up?
Margaret Eastwood,
Sutter
