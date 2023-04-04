Three Shasta County supervisors voted last month to hand count election ballots because they have decided NO electronic system to count votes is trustworthy.
Think about the basic logistics this decision will require to succeed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Three Shasta County supervisors voted last month to hand count election ballots because they have decided NO electronic system to count votes is trustworthy.
Think about the basic logistics this decision will require to succeed.
Doing a little scratchpad math and some internet “research” from Wikipedia, the population of Shasta County is 182,155 per the 2020 Census. Drop this to 134,795 after removing the 26 percent under 18. Make a very optimistic assumption that fully half these folks will vote in an election, and the total number of ballots received is 67,397.
Once again, optimistically assume one ballot can be tallied by one human at the phenomenally speedy rate of 10 ballots per minute, with zero errors. This calculates to 4,800 ballots per 8-hour day, meaning AT LEAST 14 business days to count those ballots!
How many people will count these ballots? How will they tally the count? Post-it notes? Blackboard? Lined notebook paper? NO machines include adding machines and laptops, right? Will the ballots be counted in stacks of fifty? How will they all be right side up? Fill in a bubble or a checkmark?
These tasks have been streamlined and automated for decades.
This MAGA-fueled paranoid reaction is foolish, wasteful and genuinely dumb. Three misguided men have had a childish tantrum because they are sore losers and now the entire county will bear the cost.
The Yuba-Sutter region has a population slightly smaller than Shasta County. Every voter has a moral obligation to not let this happen here.
Janet Amaral
Yuba City
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.