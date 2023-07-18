We all know the dangers of these spontaneous 'side shows', where groups hot rod their cars on a public intersection and do crazy (dangerous) stunts with their cars/motorcycles. These participants (both drivers and citizens perform or witness dangerous acts on our streets. Our law enforcement is there in a hurry to break up the event, as they must. But citizens wishing to hang out, 'drift' their cars, and trade stories of their coveted machines are not new. I am a senior, and these clandestine 'shows' were around when I was a kid. And most methods to squelch them were expensive or futile.
Instead of issuing tickets and fines, can we find some municipality-owned area (ie: 10 ac parking lot of a dark K-mart, a vacant county airfield, etc) where these kids can go and burn rubber without fear of arrest? Its a problem that has been before us, and we kick the can down the road. Can we find somewhere safe that these guys can hang out???