I thoroughly enjoyed Paul Swearengin’s opinion piece in The Appeal 8/26 in which he questioned the need by many to defend country singer Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town”. I’m inclined to agree.
Growing up in Linda, with the exceptions of some teasing because of my red hair and the fact I had never been to Juvenile Hall, I led a persecution-free upbringing. Sadly, I much later learned about the historic plight of the Native Americans, African-Americans, Japanese, and others in the Yuba/Sutter area whose small town experience was far different from mine. For example, I could go to any park I wanted to in Marysville, whereas Blacks were restricted to Yuba Park, which was sometimes referred to as Little Africa or worse.
“It’s important that we don’t forget what we’re capable of doing when we become hard-hearted and closed down to the stories of others,” Unconventional Pastor Paul (Swearengin) advises.
While witnessing or fundraising for the Unification Church in small towns in the Midwest, I was spit upon, chased by Iowa hayseeds brandishing busted beer bottles, and told by a small-town mayor as he denied me a fundraising permit, “I’m the constitution around here, young man!”
I was also arrested frequently. One of those arrests included overnight incarceration in Keokuk, Iowa, which is near Carthage, Illinois, where LDS prophet Joseph Smith and his brother were murdered by an angry mob.
Let us not forget that over two thousand years ago, because of what he was teaching at the synagogue, the tiny village of Nazareth threatened to throw a local carpenter off a cliff.