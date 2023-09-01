I thoroughly enjoyed Paul Swearengin’s opinion piece in The Appeal 8/26 in which he questioned the need by many to defend country singer Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town”. I’m inclined to agree.

Growing up in Linda, with the exceptions of some teasing because of my red hair and the fact I had never been to Juvenile Hall, I led a persecution-free upbringing. Sadly, I much later learned about the historic plight of the Native Americans, African-Americans, Japanese, and others in the Yuba/Sutter area whose small town experience was far different from mine. For example, I could go to any park I wanted to in Marysville, whereas Blacks were restricted to Yuba Park, which was sometimes referred to as Little Africa or worse.

