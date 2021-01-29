Hey, all you rabid anti-socialists. Take the “Capitalist Free Market Challenge.” Accept no money or unearned benefits from our government. Return any “stimulus” money you have received or will receive to either the Treasury or the IRS. Compute what you’ve contributed to Social Security and Medicare and take no more than what you’ve contributed. Ditto for everything else. Belly up to the “Capitalist Free Market Only” bar.
Another thing: Quit comparing American Democratic Socialists to communists; we dislike Stalin and Mao as much or more than you do. Socialist programs we copy are from Western Europe – England, France, Germany, Demark, etc.
Quit all the lying. You’re trashing our Republic. Leave fantasyland in your rearview mirror. Donald Trump lost the 2020 election; Dwight Eisenhower wasn’t a commie; and Hillary Clinton doesn’t run a ring for pedophiles out of a pizza parlor. Duh. Good Lord.
Charles Scarfe
Yuba City
