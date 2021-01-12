Charles Scarfe (Dec. 31 letter, Re: Republicans/Elections), you know nothing. 

As a proud conservative, I see democracy and freedom going out the door as socialism and communism march in.

As for the Democrats winning the election, you are so wrong. It wasn’t a win, it was stolen. Americans will suffer for that. Period.

 

Roxanne Helms,

Yuba City

Write us and share your views

We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines: 

• 400 words or less. 

• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation. 

• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.

• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com. 

• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com

• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901. 

• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.

Tags

Recommended for you