Charles Scarfe (Dec. 31 letter, Re: Republicans/Elections), you know nothing.
As a proud conservative, I see democracy and freedom going out the door as socialism and communism march in.
As for the Democrats winning the election, you are so wrong. It wasn’t a win, it was stolen. Americans will suffer for that. Period.
Roxanne Helms,
Yuba City
