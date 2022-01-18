There is so much happening in our country that lies seem to be truth, and truths become lies. We have politicians who reverse their positions and pay no price. We have an insurrection that becomes a normal visit to the capitol. We have people say nasty stuff, which is broadcast on the internet, and we blame the internet. I would like to say something that is not a lie, is not nasty, and attribute its basis to a man I do not admire. There are many in our communities who follow much of what former President Trump says. I would hope that they know that he has stated many, many, many times, that the Covid vaccinations work, that they prevent, with very few exceptions, serious health issues, hospitalizations, and deaths. I would also hope that they listen to him on this issue, and if they have not done so, go get a shot. It might not only save their lives, but the lives of others.
Bob Bush,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.