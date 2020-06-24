I am a resident and parent in Yuba County, I am writing to address the issue of cars continually speeding down Cheim Boulevard in East Marysville. It is a less than half a mile long road from East 22nd Street to the end at Olsen Court.
I have children that walk to school and play outside. Cars speed down Cheim Boulevard at all hours of the day. I fear for my children’s safety each time they leave the house.
There needs to be something that I can do to make Cheim Boulevard a safer street. I will write letters, go door to door to get signatures to make a change to make the street I live on safer. There is only one stop sign down the whole street. There are no speed limit signs or signs that read children at play.
I do feel that for the safety of our children that this issue needs to be looked at, and that putting signs up sooner than later would be a good asset for the health and wellness of our community.
Please join me in reaching out to our city council which meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. or alternatively, contacting Mayor Samayoa at rsamayoa@marysville.ca.us to let him know your thoughts about the safety of our community.
Monica Bernal,
Marysville