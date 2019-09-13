I sympathize with Ms. Mitchell’s frustrations about the lack of political representation of her particular views in the state of California. Sometimes we have ideas that a majority of reasonable people just don’t agree with. We don’t always get what we want and, well, sometimes that makes us upset. It can be like going to the community basketball court hoping to play a pick-up game or two. We’re hopeful and excited at first; but then when things don’t go our way we threaten to take our ball and go home.
And I empathize completely with the State of Jefferson’s contention that allocations of representatives can be heavily skewed. I mean, just look at that situation in the United States Senate. The state of California has the largest population and economy in the entire Union. And yet, we have the same number of senators as a North Dakota, a Rhode Island, or an Alabama. Despite that fact that 12% of Americans live in California, we have 2% representation in the Senate and 11.6% representation in the House of Representatives. Thanks to that system, our national legislative agenda has been ground to a halt by a man who represents one of the poorest, most uneducated, and least consequential states in the entire Union. Incredibly frustrating!
Of course, if the State of Jefferson were to actually become a state it would instantaneously become one of the poorest, most uneducated, and least consequential states in the entire Union, but that’s neither here nor there.
In conclusion, my advice to you regarding your personal connection to California will be the same that President Trump recently gave about America: Love it or leave it.
Brad Westmoreland,
Yuba City