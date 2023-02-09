I recall that President Obama was called a liar by a congressman during an address to Congress. I also recall he was castigated for having done so. Last night (Feb. 7), several negative things were yelled at President Biden during his speech.
One of the booers was Mike Lee, who didn’t like it when some of his ilk were accused of trying to do away with Medicare. Interesting, since when he was running for office he said both Medicare and Medicaid should be “torn out by their roots.”
Another congress person yelled out, “liar.” I believe she was just appointed a committee chair. I also think she said that if she had led the January 6th charge they would have won.
The President cited a statistic about the number of deaths related to a specific drug overdose, and I heard someone yell “It’s your fault!” Where did that come from?
The President said the January 6th episode and its aftermath is one of the worst dangers to our form of government. This morning a radio host said that was a lie, and cited the attack on Pearl Harbor as why it was so. If some can’t see the difference between a foreign nation attacking us and American citizens trying to overthrow our seat of government, how do we have a valid conversation?
The Arkansas Governor who gave the rebuttal spoke of freedom many, many times, and said the President and Democrats are all for government control and threw the dog whistle “woke” word into her speech. I have decided that, even though I have no real idea what that word truly means, it seems to mean whatever the users don’t like.
I also have a concern about the abundant use of the word freedom. I do not see freedom being exercised when governments decide what books a teacher can have in the room. I would imagine one of the first to go would be “Fahrenheit 451,” where firemen don’t put out fires, but start them by burning books. And apparently freedom doesn’t include women making individual choices about their bodies.
Where are we headed as a nation? Vulgarity and profanity are okay, as is boorish, impolite behavior. Personal integrity is no longer a matter of import. Lying and cheating seem not to have any restraints. Some who have no idea of personal accountability, scream that others should be held accountable.
I enjoy reading letters to the editor, even those I disagree with, as they make me think. I do not think of the writers as scoundrels, or rotten individuals, and that seems how public conversations end – intimating those who disagree with us are worthless humans. I think America needs to reconsider the definition of the word “nice.”