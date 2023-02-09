I recall that President Obama was called a liar by a congressman during an address to Congress. I also recall he was castigated for having done so. Last night (Feb. 7), several negative things were yelled at President Biden during his speech. 

One of the booers was Mike Lee, who didn’t like it when some of his ilk were accused of trying to do away with Medicare. Interesting, since when he was running for office he said both Medicare and Medicaid should be “torn out by their roots.” 

