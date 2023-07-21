I'm consistently impressed with the local coverage provided by the A-D, but the selection of stories for the State/Nation sections has become woefully entrenched in a pattern of Trump, Desantis, GOP, Gender/LGBT, Climate, rinse, repeat. While of course there can be news-worthy stories under these categories, their long-running dominance of the headlines is puzzling to this reader given the myriad developments that take place on the global stage every day (e.g. the war in Ukraine, the latest economic figures and what they mean for Fed policy, ongoing UAP disclosures).
I must believe that the A-D has printed some stories that take a critical view of the policies or actions taken by the current administration, but I would be hard-pressed to recall any if asked. I do recall one story a month or two ago that was slightly critical of how Governor Newsom was handling the budget. Meanwhile, the Opinion page over the last few days has been dominated by the same view of the same story (McCarthy's military bill).