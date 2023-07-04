Students For Fair Admissions included an analysis by Duke University’s Peter Arcidiacono in their lawsuit against Harvard. Professor Arcidiacono analyzed Harvard’s admissions data and concluded;
“Race plays a significant role in admissions decisions. Consider the example of an Asian-American applicant who is male, is not disadvantaged, and has other characteristics that result in a 25% chance of admission. Simply changing the race of this applicant to white — and leaving all his other characteristics the same — would increase his chance of admission to 36%. Changing his race to Hispanic (and leaving all other characteristics the same) would increase his chance of admission to 77%. Changing his race to African-American (again, leaving all other characteristics the same) would increase his chance of admission to 95%.”
It was disappointing that two of the Court’s justices voted to allow Harvard to continue its discriminatory policies.
To be clear, there are a host of solutions colleges and universities can employ to increase diversity on their campuses.
The Court included in its ruling that “As all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”
Schools can end their practice of giving preference in admissions to students whose parents are alumni or donate large sums of money to the schools.
Schools can stop giving preference to students whose parents are on the faculty or administration.
Schools can consider students’ family incomes. Students from lower income families (a group over represented by blacks and Hispanics) generally attend inferior schools. A Brookings Institute study concluded that it costs an average of $11,000 per year more to live near a high scoring public school compared to a low scoring one.
Schools may consider a student’s rank in their graduating class. This will help students that graduate from under-performing schools. These schools tend to be in lower income areas over represented by blacks and Hispanics.
States and local communities can help black and Hispanic students by making it easier for all students to attend charter schools. A recent analysis by Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) was unequivocal. Most charter schools “produce superior student gains despite enrolling a more challenging student population.” It also said that black and Hispanic students “advance more than their TPS (traditional public school) peers by large margins in math and reading.”
The Court’s decision to end discrimination in school admissions was long overdue. Let’s seize this opportunity to reimagine how best to improve the academic achievement of disadvantaged students regardless of their race.