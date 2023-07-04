Students For Fair Admissions included an analysis by Duke University’s Peter Arcidiacono in their lawsuit against Harvard. Professor Arcidiacono analyzed Harvard’s admissions data and concluded;

“Race plays a significant role in admissions decisions. Consider the example of an Asian-American applicant who is male, is not disadvantaged, and has other characteristics that result in a 25% chance of admission. Simply changing the race of this applicant to white — and leaving all his other characteristics the same — would increase his chance of admission to 36%. Changing his race to Hispanic (and leaving all other characteristics the same) would increase his chance of admission to 77%. Changing his race to African-American (again, leaving all other characteristics the same) would increase his chance of admission to 95%.”

