What a wonderful country we have managed to bring about. Our third arm of government manages to split the country apart by leaking information that is totally political.
Question that must be answered is, “Why do we need a group of 9 people harboring noxious misinformation?” Can’t we the people vote or are we inebriated by the Washington elite?
Roe v. Wade was the law of the land for 50 years. Along came a bunch of elected officials who decreed that ruling to be illegal, so they rolled over the opposition and the majority of the public, then demanded our current Supreme Court issue a new opinion on a law previously decided.
We all have mothers and possibly sisters. How can one look them in the face and declare them to be less than their male counterparts? Sharia law may be around the corner, but if you harbor SCOTUS you probably have a very low opinion of your mother and all other females.
Those declaring themselves Republican or Democrat should enlighten themselves as to the “SPLIT” in our government. Federal and state officials have induced their voters to think the opposition as irresponsible.
Prior to thinking ourselves as Republican or Democrat, can’t we believe in “America First” or is that something from the past?
Remember the Pogo comic strip, “We have met the enemy and they are us.”
Philip Treanor
Yuba City
