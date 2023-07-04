Your Saturday's edition ran the article - The US Supreme Court's ultimate "judicial activism". This is another example of the ongoing number of "progressive" articles appearing in the Appeal Democrat. Was SCOTUS accused of "judicial activism" in the cases United States v Texas or Biden v Texas? The answer is "No". The Biden administration praised these decisions and SCOTUS for the rulings.
Yuba, Sutter & Colusa Counties are your stated target audience. In the recent California Governor's race statistics showed that two-thirds of these counties voted against Gavin Newsom and his progressive policies. This should tell you the make-up of your readership is a substantial conservative base. As such, I think you need to consider the supposed mantra of news organizations to have "fair and balanced reporting".