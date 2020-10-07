The Supreme Court voted for Roe v Wade and started a landslide of 60 million aborted babies. Will the United States allow another 60 million abortions? Will the sale of baby body parts and its gruesome procedure become a scandalous legal enterprise. We can change that with our vote.
Roe v Wade was not without some doubts. Justice Blackmun in the majority decision noted “If this suggestion of personhood is established, (Roe’s) case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the 14th Amendment.”
Sixty years later science has again confirmed that the fetus in the womb started life with a complete set of genetic material and the DNA needed to develop into a human child. From the moment of conception the fetus is a complete human being, a person. Justice Blackmun was correct. Baby Roe’s life was guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. The present day litigant, Roe, is now an active participant in the pro-life movement.
Should Catholic politicians hide behind the shield of “I don’t want to force my personal beliefs on my constituents?” The short answer is that on the assumption that abortion is objectively wrong then being pro-life is not “shoving your Catholic belief down someone’s throat” any more than saying “stealing is wrong” is shoving your Catholic belief down someone’s throat. Moreover, if saying “I’m pro-life” is forcing your opinion on others isn’t saying “I’m pro-choice (i.e. I believe women ought to have a right to choose” also forcing your opinion on others? In other words, the real question is: is abortion objectively wrong? Is stealing wrong? Is it wrong for politicians to lie to us?
It’s time for America to re-examine its opinion on abortion and for the Supreme Court to revisit the 1963 Roe v Wade decision.
The following are some of Mother Teresa’s most inspiring pro life quotes:
“How can there be too many children? That is like saying there are too many flowers.”
“And if we can accept that a mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”
“It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.”
“Any country that accepts abortion is the poorest of the poor.”
Dan Garcia,
Sutter
