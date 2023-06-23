What hope do we have?
Our elite Supreme Court Judges acknowledge how they spend their vacations rubbing shoulders with their masters for monetary and personal gains.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
What hope do we have?
Our elite Supreme Court Judges acknowledge how they spend their vacations rubbing shoulders with their masters for monetary and personal gains.
Justice Alito who appeared to be cleaner than Jesus has been taking BRIBES from his many Millionaire friends. It appears his love of fishing (in Alaska) allows him to accept free Boat rides (if space is available) and then his trips to Rome etc. probably allows him to render legal decisions that could benefit his friends & benefactors. Then there is the vacation to Rome paid for by the Federalist Society (a lawyer association) these people appear regularly before he & his fellow Supreme Court Judges. Isn’t it nice to have a friend sitting in judgement?
This man should resign and beg forgiveness from we the public
While junior to Justice Alito, Judge (pubic hair & coke) Clarence Thomas kisses the posterior of a mere Billionaires in order to gain Yacht space during his vacations. He could probably write a Best Selling Book telling (us the ignorant public) of places he has sailed to annually. It would appear that Luxury Yachts & Jet planes are provided him at no cost as he provides excellent companionship for his monied friends.
Ginny (his wife) probably accompanies him on these vacation trips while picking up a check from the Republican Party for time spent listening to stories of Roe v’s Wade & Dobbs v’s Jackson.
Lies are a companion to this man who Swore to tell the truth & uphold the Constitution
Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate hearings sold the public on his Beer drinking accomplishments similar (he said) to most good college boys, however due to intoxication he had no recollection of any college sex. His ability to shed a few tears struck a sympathetic chord with our Senators and helped him attain a job for life. He is now noted for his dominance over all American females instructing them on how to adhere to family planning while foregoing all methods of birth control. He definitely sees women as second class citizens who should kowtow to their male partners, then cook and scrub prior to “Bedding their Masters”.
Judges such as this will destroy this country
These and others like them seated on our current Supreme Court should be publicly scorned for their attitude. They have set the country back many generations with their high thinking and the possible lies they have told in order to secure a seat at the bench of our Highest Court. Where are those politicians elected to represent the public? Aren’t they aware that 61% of the nation stand behind Abortion Rights. Most of us include the right of women to control their own body. Are those who favor Anti Abortion willing to pay for Medical expenses entailed during pregnancy and how does our government collect these funds?
Philip Treanor
Yuba City
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.