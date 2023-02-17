It was good to see yesterday’s article on the Yuba Sutter Arts Council sponsoring of outdoor adventures including a one-time hike in the Buttes with funding from the State Department Parks and Recreation. State Parks funds this to provide recreation for all, and provides some indication of the benefits to the community of providing recreational opportunities.
“[E]very $1 spent on creating and maintaining park trails can save almost $3 in health care costs alone.”
Unfortunately this one-time event for a limited number of people does little to provide recreation for all, considering that State Parks is sitting on the locked-up and inaccessible 1800 acre Sutter Buttes State Park. Perhaps State Parks could tell the Appeal and us why it has not spent $1 on creating and maintaining publicly accessible trails in the existing Sutter Butter State Park; or, why there has been no movement towards opening the park in the past ten years. It is pretty likely this walk will not even be on the state park property – Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes has been reluctant to lead walks in the park due to objections to the park by some of its landowner partners.
Yes, this means we are paying for access to the Buttes for a one-time limited number hike when we already own 1785 acres of the Buttes. We bought the park from willing sellers in 2003. We decided that this should be a park in 2005. We published a roughly 400 page “Cultural Resources Inventory of the Sutter Buttes, Sutter Buttes State Park,” in 2011.
When will the park be open? Perhaps the Appeal could ask State Parks what is going on here?