It was good to see yesterday’s article on the Yuba Sutter Arts Council sponsoring of outdoor adventures including a one-time hike in the Buttes with funding from the State Department Parks and Recreation. State Parks funds this to provide recreation for all, and provides some indication of the benefits to the community of providing recreational opportunities.  

“[E]very $1 spent on creating and maintaining park trails can save almost $3 in health care costs alone.” 

