I agree with Trevor Allen regarding Sutter County printing out a full page color flier needing money. If they budget, manage to run it better and quit cutting fire department, police and road maintenance cut back other expenses like buying Kmart shopping center.
What a waste of money. They should sell it. That would give them some more money, been sitting there for 10 years seems like it. When governor Brown was governor he raised DMV and gas taxes for road maintenance and president Biden also gave money for road maintenance. They haven’t done any road maintenance. Look at the roads. Big old potholes everywhere, roads are crumbling all around us.