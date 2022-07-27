I would echo Mr. Trevor Allen’s letter of July 27th. A similar flier was sent out when they asked for approval of Operation and Maintenance taxes for the levy system. Of course in that instance they manipulated the manner in which the vote would be taken. Instead of one-person-one vote it was somehow based on property valuation. So someone owning an orchard which would receive minimal damage in a flood is given more weight than a home owner with a family of four. Again, I would echo Mr. Allen in asking “Does this make sense?” (I hate to be cynical but I have to ask “Who is getting the printing contract for these brochures and do they have an inside tract to county contracting?”)

I was in a car dealership several years ago looking at brochures on new cars. In talking with the salesperson he said that the brochure cost $18 per copy. Don’t know what it costs these days but suspect the cost hasn’t gone down? (Probably get a bulk discount.) On one level I guess you could say the brochure does work. It attracts attention. Albeit negative in its waste of tax payer funds.

