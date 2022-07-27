I would echo Mr. Trevor Allen’s letter of July 27th. A similar flier was sent out when they asked for approval of Operation and Maintenance taxes for the levy system. Of course in that instance they manipulated the manner in which the vote would be taken. Instead of one-person-one vote it was somehow based on property valuation. So someone owning an orchard which would receive minimal damage in a flood is given more weight than a home owner with a family of four. Again, I would echo Mr. Allen in asking “Does this make sense?” (I hate to be cynical but I have to ask “Who is getting the printing contract for these brochures and do they have an inside tract to county contracting?”)
I was in a car dealership several years ago looking at brochures on new cars. In talking with the salesperson he said that the brochure cost $18 per copy. Don’t know what it costs these days but suspect the cost hasn’t gone down? (Probably get a bulk discount.) On one level I guess you could say the brochure does work. It attracts attention. Albeit negative in its waste of tax payer funds.
I haven’t seen the brochure he refers to but did receive a telephone call asking my opinion on exactly the same topic. (Law Enforcement, Emergency response times, Fire Protection, Road Maintenance and cutting services) Over the last decade the county has done little but grow. Without reviewing the historic taxation one would assume tax revenue has correspondingly increased thus answering the need for upkeep and updated services. The tax base would seem to be solid.
The need for an additional six million dollars is probably warranted given current inflation and energy costs. But again I would echo Mr. Allen in his suspicion that the County Administrator has not done due diligence. I know he has not in evaluating the condition of the fire fighting equipment. The Grand Jury says they are “old” which has little relevance when evaluating industrial commercial engineering equipment.
It would be a “Good Thing” if the county, instead of asking what we wanted to give up, explained the history of our taxation in simple terms and explained the current condition that requires an increase. Most of us graduated grammar school and can read and cypher somewhat. The brochures are an insult to intellectual rigor. An article in the AD would go far. They would probably print it for free?
County needs to make its case, not just force the issue.
