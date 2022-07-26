Sutter County sent out a full color, multi-page flier printed on heavy paper, that had to be expensive, to tell us they were out of money. How does that make sense?
In standard format, for any government, they asked us what we would like to cut: fire, police or road maintenance.
Why is it always just those that are the options? They are really telling us that nowhere else in their budget is there anything that can be trimmed? No salaries that can be cut? Who in the private world hasn't had that happen during difficult times?
There aren't any positions that can be eliminated or combined? No jobs that we wouldn't notice at all that were eliminated? Just firefighters, police and road maintenance?
Come on, it was a glossy, expensive, attempt to scare us into giving you more money.