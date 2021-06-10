The article regarding the acquisition of the Sutter Theater was disappointing. Information was provided regarding the transformation of an old, dilapidated movie theatre into a performing arts venue. However, no information was provided as to who provided this valuable service to our community.
Indeed there were a lot of people who helped, participated in fundraisers, and were major donors. But who provided the leadership? Nothing gets done without great leadership.
They didn’t do it alone, but John Toscano, Russ Clark, and Terry Tomlinson provided the leadership.
Terri Tomlinson, in particular, dedicated a good part of her life over the last ten years or so to the Sutter Theater project. She solicited donations both monetary and in-kind. She created, scheduled, and coordinated fundraisers and events. She recruited volunteers. Terri also ramrodded the remodeling and construction phases of the project.
These three individuals deserve recognition and our gratitude for creating an asset that the community can enjoy for years to come.
John Weiler,
Yuba City
